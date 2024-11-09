₹3.70 crore cash seized in Palghar ahead of elections

Police had seized over ₹3.70 crore in cash from a van in Palghar district, Maharashtra, during the ongoing code of conduct for the November 20 assembly elections, an official reported on Saturday.

The cash was intercepted at Wada, a coastal town, on Friday after police received a tip-off about a van transporting money through the district. Acting on the information, the police’s vigilance and flying squad stopped the van for inspection and discovered ₹3,70,50,000 in cash.

The driver and security personnel were unable to provide the necessary documents for transporting such a large sum, the police said. According to their statement, the cash was reportedly being transported from a company in Navi Mumbai to Vikramgad in Palghar.

The seized cash has been handed over to the Income Tax Department and election authorities for further investigation. Two individuals in the van have been detained for questioning.