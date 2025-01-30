364 trains to Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya

Hyderabad: Lakhs of devotees thronged the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj for the auspicious Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday. For the pilgrims, the Indian Railways said it had operated 364 trains on a single day to Prayagraj.

This included 142 regular trains and 222 special Mahakumbh Mela trains, along with 77 inbound services.

To manage the massive crowd, railways set up large holding areas where passengers could wait comfortably before heading to their designated trains.

The Railway Board announced that during the Mela period, approximately 13,450 trains would be operated, including 10,028 regular services and over 3,400 special trains. So far, more than 1,900 special trains have been deployed.

Railways clarified that all train operations are proceeding as planned, with some trains running on altered routes and a few terminal stations shifted from Prayagraj to Subedarganj for better crowd management.