35 Indians Freed from Russian Army

New Delhi: India said that 35 Indians serving in the Russian Army have been discharged following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow in July this year. A total of 45 Indians have been discharged so far, and efforts are underway to secure the release of approximately 50 remaining Indians still serving with the Russian Army, according to New Delhi.

At a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that six Indian nationals returned to India two days ago, and more are expected to return soon.

It is noteworthy that external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had informed Parliament last month that "eight out of 91 Indians serving in the Russian Army had died, 14 had been discharged and returned home with government assistance, while 69 were awaiting release."

The EAM also mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin had personally assured Prime Minister Modi in July that all such Indian nationals would be discharged. He added that many Indians had been "misled" into joining the Russian Army. Russia had announced last month that, "since April this year, it had stopped admitting citizens of certain foreign countries, including India, into military service in the Russian Armed Forces."