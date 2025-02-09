31 Maoists, 2 Security Personnel Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a major anti-Maoist operation, 31 Maoists and two security personnel were killed in an encounter in the dense forests of the National Park area in Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

The gunfight, which began as part of an ongoing security operation, initially resulted in 12 Maoist casualties. However, Inspector General (IG) Bastar, P Sundarraj, later confirmed that the toll had risen to 31. The operation was still underway as of noon on Sunday.

Security forces launched the offensive based on intelligence inputs about Maoist presence in the region. The operation is part of intensified efforts to curb insurgent activities in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division, a stronghold of left-wing extremism.

This encounter follows another major operation last week in Bijapur, where eight Maoists were killed. Security forces have ramped up counter-insurgency measures in the region, aiming to dismantle Maoist networks.