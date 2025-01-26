300 Artists Perform Musical Herald at 76th Republic Day Parade

New Delhi:�In a display of diversity of the country, 300 cultural artists, dressed in colourful attire, heralded the 76th Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path here on Sunday, marching to the tune of 'Saare Jahan Se Acchha'.The 300 artists were playing musical instruments from different parts of the country.

The melody emanating from the indigenous mix of instruments resonated the Kartavya Path as the contingent of artists marched down in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and chief guest for the celebrations Indonesian President Prababowo Subianto appreciating the performance. The ensemble of instruments included Shehnai, Sundari, Nadaswaram, Been, Mashak Been, Ransingha, Flute, Karadi Majalu, Mohuri, Sankha, Tutari, Dhol, Gong, Nishan, Chang, Tasha, Sambal, Chenda, Idakka, Lezim, Thavil, Gudum Baza, Talam and Monbah. This was followed by the showering of flower petals carried out by Mi-17 1V helicopters from 129 Helicopter Unit flying in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters was led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.�