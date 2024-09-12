30 LPA, 3 BHK, No in-laws, luxurious lifestyle: Woman's Groom criteria sparks outrage

A woman's huge list of requirements for a future husband has taken the internet by storm as her detailed list for a potential groom went viral on social media.

The profile widely circulated on the internet reveals her salary, occupation, and specific requirements for her future husband, eliciting a range of responses from the netizens.

The woman, who has a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree and makes Rs 1.3 lakh annually, is looking for a technical groom who makes a comparatively large amount of Rs 30 lakh annually. In her ad, she states that her ideal partner should possess a huge three-bedroom home and that she likes someone settled in Europe, the US, or India.

She also mentioned her love for luxury, saying she loved visiting different parts of the world and staying in five-star hotels.

Other than, income and accommodation, the woman listed many more requirements as well. She said that because her parents are dependent on her, she will continue to live with them. She anticipates that her future spouse will respect this and provide them with a spacious, independent house. She also mentioned that her spouse must provide a cook and a maid because she is unable to do either because of her work obligations.

"I’m a foodie and love traveling, so I expect to visit all places around the world after marriage. My husband needs to share this passion for travel," she added.

She also stated that she expects her in-laws to live separately and does not believe in the idea of a joint family.

The post got various reactions from the netizens with many people expressing their opinions.

A person commented, "132000 per annum salary and she says her hobby is a 5-star hotel, wonder what that means. And surprise me with Louis Vuitton, that was the highlight."

"She wants an unmarried person though she is divorced. Her parents will stay with her but not the inlaws. Her salary is 11000/month which is equal to a maid's salary in city areas. But she wants husband to be well maintained," another person wrote.

A third person commented, "For 11k/month she wants to go to a 5-star hotel."

A user commented, "She can’t stand her in-laws, but expects the poor guy to move in with them! She makes 11,000 INR a month and still wants a full-time maid and cook? Talk about next-level priorities!"

"At this point, the only other requirement she left to be mentioned was that her husband would conquer South Africa and create a spaceship to Mars. I won't even be surprised if this is my maid's biodata," another user quipped.

An individual commented, "It’s just an edited image for social media hype. Ain’t no one gonna be so brutally honest while creating a profile."