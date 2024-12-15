 Top
Home » Nation

30 injured as iron gate collapses at event venue in Odisha

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
15 Dec 2024 10:54 AM IST
30 injured as iron gate collapses at event venue in Odisha
x

Bhubaneswar:�Over 30 people, including women and children, were injured after a gate at the venue of a folk theatre show collapsed in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said.

The incident took place at Raisunguda in Salepur area on Saturday night as the people were passing through the iron structure, they said.
The injured have been admitted to Salepur hospital, a police officer said.
Six of them, who suffered critical injuries, were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, he said.
An investigation is underway.�
Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick