3-Year-Old Boy Missing For Five Days Rescued In Critical Condition In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A three-year-old boy, who had been missing for five days, was found in a critical condition in Rengalbeda forest under Rugudi police limits in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the child, son of Subash Munda from Rugudi area, went missing while playing outside his house on August 21. Despite frantic searches by family members and locals, he could not be traced, prompting his parents to file a written complaint at Rugudi police station.

On Tuesday, some villagers collecting minor forest produce stumbled upon the boy lying unconscious in the forest and immediately rescued him. The child was found with multiple injury marks resembling blisters across his body. He was rushed to Tata Hospital in Joda, where doctors provided emergency treatment.

While the exact circumstances behind his disappearance remain unclear, the police has launched an investigation. Doctors later confirmed that the child’s condition had stabilised.

“The child went missing while playing. We searched everywhere but failed to find him. Finally, we lodged an first information report (FIR) at the police station. Some villagers later spotted him in the forest and rescued him,” said the boy’s father, Subash Munda