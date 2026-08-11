3 Tribal Girls Die After Venomous Snake Bites 6 At Gadchiroli Ashram School

Mumbai: Three tribal girls died and as many others were hospitalised after a venomous snake bit them at a residential school in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli. The district administration on Monday launched an inquiry into the incident.

The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday at the hostel of the Ashram school in Japtalai village in Dhanora taluka. A venomous snake reportedly entered the hostel and bit six girls while they were sleeping on the floor. Three girls, aged 8, 12 and 14, died, while three others, aged between 11 and 14, are undergoing treatment.

The girls were reportedly sleeping on the hostel floor following dinner when the venomous snake bit them. Their condition deteriorated after the bites and they were rushed for medical treatment. Despite efforts to save them, three of the children succumbed.

The three surviving victims were administered antivenom medication and are under close medical observation with one reportedly in critical condition.

“Deepika Lakda, a Class 6 student, and Sushmita Mandal, a Class 8 student, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhanora. Anu Koreti, a Class 2 student who was being treated at Gadchiroli District Hospital, later died,” said officials.

Three other students, Deepika Madavi (5), Kavita Kiranga (6) and Samruddhi Suresh Naitam (8), remain hospitalised at Gadchiroli District Hospital, officials said. Naitam is in critical condition, they added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered a detailed inquiry to determine exactly how the snake entered the hostel and whether adequate protective measures had been put in place to safeguard the students.

Gadchiroli’s Co-Guardian Minister Ashish Jaiswal expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the families of the children. Jaiswal said he had directed the district administration to ensure that the girls undergoing treatment receive all necessary medical facilities and support.

He added that responsibility would be fixed after the Tribal Development Department submits its inquiry report and further action would be taken based on its findings.