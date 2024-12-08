3 tiger cubs die in Bengal's Safari after mother bites on neck

Kolkata:�Three tiger cubs died after their mother accidentally bit them on their necks while shifting them together from one place to another in her mouth in Bengal Safari in Siliguri in northern part of the state, a senior zoo official said.

The cubs, born to the tigress 'Rica' last week, died after their trachea was punctured as the big cat was trying to take her children inside the night shelter enclosure, West Bengal Zoo Authority secretary Sourav Choudhury said.

While two cubs died instantly on Thursday night, another succumbed to its wounds on Friday. The tigress is in mourning since the incident as evident in her behaviour.

"It was a case of bite on the wrong spot of the neck of the cubs by the tigress. We will take more precautions in future," he added.�