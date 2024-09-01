3 Persons, Including a Female Engineering Student, Held While Peddling Brown Sugar

Bhubaneswar: Three persons, including a female engineering student and her boyfriend, were on Sunday arrested by the Odisha excise department for their alleged involvement in brown sugar trafficking in Bhubaneswar.

About 275 gram of brown sugar was seized from the possession of the trio.

The arrested woman engineering student was identified as Rashmita Padhy of Sundarapada in Bhubaneswar. Her boyfriend Subhrajyoti and associate Rahul Nayak were also apprehended.

As per sources, the accused were taking brown sugar and selling it to the other students of different colleges.

“We were not selling brown sugar but taking it. We had procured some brown sugar for a birthday party. Nearly 100 friends were expected to join the party. More girls are taking brown sugar in Bhubaneswar than the boys,” said Rahul.

“I was with my friend when the excise department officials intercepted our vehicle. None of my friends take brown sugar. I don’t know anything about the birthday party,” said Rashmita.

The three arrested persons were reportedly forwarded to court.

“When a patrolling team of the excise department was checking vehicles near the Khurda border, a vehicle didn’t stop and ran away with a great speed. Our officials chased the vehicle up to 30 km and intercepted it. About 275 grams of brown sugar was seized from the possession of three persons including a woman and they were arrested. A detailed investigation into the incident is currently underway,” said Debasish Patel, excise superintendent, Bhubaneswar.