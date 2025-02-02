3 men die at manhole in Kolkata

Kolkata: Three cleaners died while working at a manhole in the city on Sunday triggering a protest by their fellows. They were Farzem Sheikh, Hasi Sheikh and Suman Sardar from Murshidabad.

The tragic incident took place at Sector 6 Industrial Development Authority in Bantala Leather Complex at around 9 am. Farzem, Hasi and Suman were busy cleaning chemical waste from a high drain.

Suddenly, a pipeline that was used through the ten-ft-deep manhole for cleaning the drain exploded. One of them lost balance and fell inside the manhole. To rescue him, two more got down one after another but could not come out.

The fire brigade and disaster management group were pressed for search and rescue of the trio. Divers were also engaged. After four hours, the lifeless bodies of the three workers were taken out and sent for post mortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio died of suffocation underground. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim who is also the state municipal affairs minister visited the spot later.

He said, “Whoever, contractor or official, is responsible will be punished. The situation has become a hell here. The police is looking into it. The incident will be probed so that no repetition happens.”