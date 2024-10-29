3 Maoists with plans to disturb voting in Jharkhand arrested

Medininagar (Jharkhand): Three cadres belonging to the banned Maoist outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

They allegedly had plans to create disturbance during the assembly elections to be held on November 13 and 20, Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

Ramesan said that the three were arrested in Karimati forest under Panki police station on Monday evening. An AK-47 rifle, a country-made pistol, a country-made firearm and a cache of live cartridges were seized from them, she said. The three TSPC cadres were wanted in more than a dozen cases. The TSPC is a splinter group of the Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist).