3 killed in collision on NH-19 in Mathura

Mathura:�Three people were killed, and one person was injured in a collision between a tractor and a loading truck here early on� Sunday, police said."While one person died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital," Inspector Sanjay Kumar Tyagi of Chhata Kotwali said.

According to police, the accident occurred in front of Chhata Sugar Mill on NH-19 where a speeding canter, attempting to overtake a brick-laden tractor trolley, collided with it. Both vehicles were going towards Mathura from Chhata when the incident took place this morning.

The injured have been identified as Puran Singh (who was sitting on the tractor), Prince, the canter driver, and Dharmendra Yadav.

All three were rushed to KD Medical College, where Puran Singh and Prince succumbed, while Dharmendra Yadav remains in critical condition, Tyagi said.

The lone fatality at the scene was Umesh, he said. Victims' ages have not yet been ascertained.�