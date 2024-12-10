3 killed, 15 injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Shimla: A private bus with over 30 passengers on board fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring 15 others, police said. The bus driver among three died when the bus, on its way to Kullu's Anni from Karsog, fell into a gorge near Shakdler village, they said.

The police and locals immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operations.

Of the 15 injured, 10 in critical condition were rushed to IGMC Shimla while the others were sent to Rampur hospital, according to officials.

The bus was torn into pieces due to the accident and its parts were scattered everywhere.



