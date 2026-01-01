3 Cr Register for PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi: Over 3 crore registrations have been received so far for the ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual Pariksha Pe Charcha, according to officials of the Ministry of Education (MoE).

An online multiple-choice competition is being conducted on the MyGov portal from December 1 to January 11 to select participants. Students from Classes 6 to 12, along with teachers and parents, are eligible to take part.

A senior MoE official said the response to this year’s edition has been overwhelming, with registrations continuing to pour in ahead of the interaction scheduled later this month.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has grown steadily over the years, expanding from about 22,000 participants in its inaugural edition in 2018 to 3.56 crore registrations in the 2025 edition. Last year’s programme also set a Guinness World Record, with participation from students, teachers and parents across more than 245 countries.

In addition, Jan Andolan activities linked to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 drew 1.55 crore participants, taking the overall engagement close to five crore.