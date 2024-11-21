2nd Phase of Polling in J’khand Sees 68% Turnout

New Delhi:Jharkhand witnessed peaceful polling in 38 seats in the second and final phase of Assembly elections on Wednesday, with 68 per cent of 1.23 crore voters exercising their franchise amid tight security, officials said. The turnout surpassed the 67.04 per cent voting in 2019, officials said.

The tribal state recorded higher voter turnout than that of 2019 and saw people queuing up in huge numbers to vote. Among them were 57 leprosy patients who voted at the Snehpur Community Building in Mihijam. The booth was decorated with vibrant confetti and had arrangements of refreshments for them.

Polling began at 7 am in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and continued till 5 pm. However, polling in 31 booths ended at 4 pm.

The ruling JMM-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it.

Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar said, “The election process was peaceful and remained free of incidents. Two FIRs were lodged for violating secrecy of voting against polling and presiding officers, including one in Gandey.”

Meanwhile, a presiding officer was replaced after allegations of favouring a candidate. Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against a presiding officer for allegedly “favouring a ruling party candidate” in Madhupur Assembly constituency during voting. However, the Deoghar administration said the officer was replaced after being found too close to the voting compartment, which is against Election Commission rules.

The highest turnout of 76.16 per cent was reported from Jamtara district, followed by 76.60 per cent from Pakur, 72.46 per cent from Deoghar and 72.04 per cent from Ranchi. The lowest turnout was recorded in Bokaro district at 60.97 per cent till 5 pm.