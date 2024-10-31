28 IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle in Haryana

Chandigarh: In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Wednesday transferred 28 IPS officers with immediate effect. An IPS officer who is facing allegations of sexual harassment is also among those transferred, according to a government order.Haryana Police had on Sunday said they have launched an inquiry after a letter surfaced on social media platforms in which an IPS officer was accused of sexually harassing some female cops.

The IPS officer has been shifted from the district where he was currently posted as Superintendent of Police.

Meanwhile, SPs of a few other districts have also been shuffled, while the government also handed over additional charge to three IPS officers.

According to a government order, Alok Kumar Roy, DG, Human Rights and Litigation, Haryana, Panchkula, has been posted as DG, Railways and Commando (headquarters), Panchkula.

After his promotion to the DGP rank, O P Singh will continue as MD, Haryana Police Housing Corporation with additional charge of ADGP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau and as Director, Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Madhuban.

Pankaj Nain, Special Officer (Community Policing and Outreach) in Chief Minister's Office will also be DIG, Security CID (headquarters) in addition to his present duties.

Vikas Arora will continue in his current posting as Gurugram Police Commissioner after promotion to the rank of Additional DGP.

Rakesh Kumar Arya, Inspector General of Police, Telecommunication (headquarters), Panchkula, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, in addition to his present duties.

Yamunanagar SP Ganga Ram Punia will be the new SP of Karnal while Rajesh Kumar, SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, has been posted as SP, Jind.

Mohit Handa, SP, Karnal has been posted as DCP (Crime), Gurugram and Hansi SP Maqsood Ahmed has been posted as DCP (Crime), Faridabad.

Nitish Agarwal, DCP (Crime), Gurugram, has been posted as Bhiwani SP, and Pooja Vashishth, SP, Charkhi Dadri, has been posted as SP, Mahendragarh, while Jasleen Kaur, DCP (Central), Faridabad has been posted as DCP (Traffic), Faridabad.