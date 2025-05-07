27 Airports Shut, Flights Canceled

NEW DELHI: Total 27 airports in north, central and western India have been temporarily closed for operations and more than 250 flights have been canceled in these sectors in the wake of tense situation after Indian forces hit nine Pakistani terror locations under Operation Sindoor.

The airports that have been shut for regular planes are Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Gaggal, Bhatinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Leh, Jammu, Mundra, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Kandla, Keshod, Bhuj, Dharamsala, Gwalior and Hindon. Many of these are military airports and are used for civilian planes, and are located in border areas.

Both domestic and international airlines were impacted due to fireworks on the India, Pakistan borders. As per Flightradar24 that tracks airlines, there were 430 cancellations logged in India which is 3% of its scheduled flights, while 147 cancellations were reported in Pakistan which 17% of its scheduled flights. The snap shot of airborne traffic over the conflict zone showed a clear airspace in the area as flights hovered around and crowded safe airports in India. The Pak air space had only two flights in the morning at 8.50 UTC, that too in the western side.

Many international airlines en route northern India and Pakistan last night had to reroute mid-way as an attack from India took place. Air India, IndiGo, Spicejet, Akasa and Air India Express also rerouted their late-night flights and later announced they are suspending operations in certain airports for the time being and offered rescheduling waiver or refund cancellations to affected passengers.

IndiGo said it has cancelled more than 165 flights from various domestic airports, including Amritsar and Srinagar, till early morning of May 10 due to airspace restrictions. “Due to government notification on airspace restrictions, over 165 IndiGo flights from multiple airports (Amritsar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Gwalior, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Leh, Rajkot, and Srinagar) are cancelled until 0529 hrs. IST of 10 May 2025," IndiGo said in a statement.

“Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on closure of these airports. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption. Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations,” Air India said.

SpiceJet said airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted.

Delhi airport wrote on X saying due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted and passengers were advised to check with their respective airlines to latest updates and travel alternatives.

Qatar Airways too posted on X saying it is temporarily making adjustment flights to/from Pakistan and India due to Pakistani airspace closure. Pakistani media reported that about 60 international flights were disrupted on Wednesday.