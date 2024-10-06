2.5 crore women register for Shinde government’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme

A government official informed that more than 2020 crore women have been declared eligible under the scheme after the scrutiny of their claims. These women will receive Rs 1,500 per month in their bank accounts.

As the model code of conduct is expected to come in force in Maharashtra by October 12, the women and child welfare department is planning to credit installments for October and November together in the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries this week. The government is also considering extending the date for new registration so that maximum women voters can be covered under the scheme.

The scheme, translated as ‘CM My Beloved Sister’, was announced for all women in the age group of 21 to 65 and whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.50 lakh. The government has earmarked Rs 46,000 crore for the MMLBY annually in its budget.

“The scheme has already received a tremendous response from the women. Initially, the government has estimated that 2.50 crore women will be eligible across the state for this scheme,” an official said.

Speaking with this newspaper, Aditi Tatkare, Women and Child Development minister, said that there are around 21 lakh women applicants, who have not linked their Aadhaar cards with their bank accounts. “This led to delay in crediting the benefits s. Apart from this, around five lakh applications are yet to be scrutinized. Once these things are resolved, we will think of extending the deadline for applying for the MMLBY in order to cover more women,” the minister said.

The BJP, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar led NCP are of the view that this scheme would change the fate of the Assembly election, which is expected to be held in mid November.

CM Shinde has even announced that the benefits under the scheme will be doubled and women will be given Rs 3,000 per month if his government returns to power.

On the other hand, the Opposition has alleged that the scheme was announced only keeping eye on the Assembly election and the Shinde government will not be able to continue it after polls because of the budgetary constraints. However, the opposition parties have also promised that they will continue the scheme and increase the direct cash transfer amount after forming the new government in the state.