25 Chhattisgarh Cops Among 1,090 Police Honoured on Independence Day

Raipur: Twenty-five cops from Chhattisgarh are among a total of 1,090 police personnel in the country who have been awarded gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of this year’s Independence Day.

Fourteen of the recipients of the prestigious awards from Chhattisgarh are from Leftwing extremism- hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh. They have been honoured for their bravery during the counterinsurgency operations in the region.

They included former additional superintendent of police of Sukma, Sunil Sharma, who had led a search party of jawans in Dorasepung village under Bhejji police station in Sukma district on May seven, 2023, in which three Maoists were killed.

Twelve jawans of district reserve guard (DRG), a counterinsurgency unit of Chhattisgarh police comprising mostly the surrendered Naxals, have figured in the list of the President’s Medal winners for their bravery during anti-Naxal operations.

The other senior police officers from Chhattisgarh who are the recipients of the awards are Himansu Gupta and Dhruv Gupta, both are in the rank of inspector general of police, Prashant Kumar Thakur, superintendent of police, Shweta Rajmani, commandant, Ravi Kumar Kurre, superintendent of police.