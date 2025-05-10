24 Airports To Remain Shut Till May 14 Midnight

New Delhi: Airports have added additional layers of security in the wake of India, Pakistan tensions at the border. Amid heightened security of important installations, all airports across the country have enhanced security measures adding an extra layer of security check just before boarding both of passengers and their hand baggage. Airlines have advised domestic passengers to reach airports at least three hours in advance and international passengers at least five hours before their scheduled flight departures. This is applicable for all airports in India. Visitors' access to airports have been stopped for the time being.

The government on Friday issued a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) saying the 24 dual use airports will continue to remain shut till May 14 midnight. These were earlier closed till May 10 in view of `Operation Sindoor’. With flights affected in the Jammu sector, Indian Railways is running special trains to help tourists and local people leave the area at earliest. Railways on Friday operated three special trains from Jammu and Udhampur to Delhi to assist stranded passengers and manage increased travel demand in the region.

The airports that have been shut for civil use are Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bhatinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Leh, Jammu, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar (Rajkot), Porbandar, Kandla, Keshod, Bhuj. Besides, IndiGo airlines announced services will also remain cancelled to Dharamshala.

As part of stepping up security arrangements, the Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS) has made Secondary Ladder Point Checking (SLPC) compulsory for all flights at all airports in addition to the primary security checks.

"In view of the recent attack in Pahalgam and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes so that no untoward incident takes place in the country," BCAS said in an advisory.