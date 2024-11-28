2.25 lakh applications received during Special Summary Revision of electoral roll: Delhi CEO

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Alice R Vaz said on Thursday that around 2.25 lakh applications were submitted during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025, which aims to ensure a robust and accurate electoral roll. The claims and objections period, which commenced on October 29, 2024, concluded on November 28, 2024, as scheduled; however, the process will continue as part of the ongoing updates to maximise voter participation, an official statement of the CEO said.

The SSR process involves updating the electoral roll through pre-revision and revision activities. "A healthy and accurate voter list is crucial to ensure that only eligible citizens can vote and to eliminate instances of bogus voting," Vaz said.

As part of pre-revision activities, booth-level officers (BLOs) conducted a door-to-door verification from August 20, 2024, identifying 1.62 lakh cases of additions, deletions, and corrections, the statement said. This included verifying new voters turning 18 by October 1, 2025, removing entries of deceased or shifted voters, and addressing multiple entries, it added.

Polling station rationalisation was also carried out, leading to the addition of 123 new polling locations and the removal of 53 outdated ones, ensuring improved accessibility for Delhi voters. The net increase of 70 locations reflects the Election Commission's commitment to enhancing voter convenience, it said.

According to the statement, special camps held on November 9-10 and November 23-24 witnessed high public participation, with approximately 45,000 forms submitted for additions, corrections, and deletions.

The submitted claims and objections will be reviewed and finalised by December 24, 2024, it said. Meanwhile, citizens who missed the deadline can still file Form-6 for enrolment and other forms for updates via the Voter Helpline App, ECI's Voters' Portal, or voter centres, it added.

CEO Vaz emphasised that voters must ensure they are enrolled in only one constituency and avoid multiple entries, as this is a punishable offence under the Representation of People Act, 1950.