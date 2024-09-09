22-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped for 7 Months, Rescued in Odisha

�Bhubaneswar: In a harrowing case that has shocked the communities across the state, a 22-year-old woman hailing from Bhapur village in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, was allegedly gang-raped by a group of youths for over a period of seven months.



The victim, now seven months pregnant, was subjected to this horrific abuse while living in a dilapidated Anganwadi Centre with her mentally ill father.

The perpetrators, numbering around seven young men from Bhapur village, allegedly took advantage of the vulnerable living conditions of the victim, who had no secure shelter or protection. The victim’s mother had passed away several years ago, leaving her to care for her father, who is mentally unwell. They had been living in one of the two rooms of a deserted Anganwadi Centre in Bhapur. Since the room had no door, the attackers could easily access the building and take her to the roof, where the repeated sexual assaults occurred.

According to the victim, she had repeatedly attempted to seek help by informing the parents of the youths involved, but her cries for assistance were cruelly dismissed. Instead of offering support, the parents of the perpetrators reportedly branded her as "mentally unsound" and chased her away. This social stigma and neglect left the victim isolated and defenseless, compounding the trauma she endured.

The abuse continued until the district administration intervened. On Sunday night, after receiving information about her plight, authorities rescued the young woman and transferred her to a Sakhi Centre, a government-run temporary rehabilitation facility for women in distress.

A high-level investigation has been launched by the Dhenkanal district police, and four suspects were detained for questioning. Deepak Kumar Lenka, inspector of Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station, confirmed that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) is heading the probe under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (SP).

"This is a very terrible crime. A DSP is leading the investigation, and we are cross-verifying the victim's statements. Based on this, the investigation has been initiated," said inspector Lenka.

The gravity of the situation has drawn the attention of Odisha's senior government officials. Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida expressed deep concern over the incident and spoke directly with the Dhenkanal SP. She instructed the police to take strict and immediate action against all those involved, ensuring that justice is served swiftly.