22-member Task Force set up to Start India’s First AI University

Mumbai: Maharashtra has constituted a task force for the planning and implementation of the country’s first AI university in the state. State information technology minister Ashish Shelar said that the university will promote research and development in AI and related fields and will be a centre of excellence, encouraging collaboration between the industry, academia and government.

Mr. Shelar informed that the 22-member task force will be chaired by Principal Secretary, IT department and will comprise leading experts, academicians and industry stalwarts including representatives from IIT Powai and IIT Mumbai, NASSCOM and AI industry leaders. Eminent scientists Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Naren Kachru from Google India, Bhuvan Lodha from Mahindra, Dr. Rajan Velukar Vice-Chancellor of Atlas Skill University among others will also be part of the task force.

“This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and aims to position Maharashtra as a global hub for Artificial Intelligence and cutting-edge technology,” the minister said.

The state government’s ambitious AI University project will be jointly executed by the Ministry of Information & Technology and the ministry of Higher and Technical Education led by Minister Chandrakant Patil. As assured in the election manifesto by the ruling party, the university will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research and skill development to ensure that the youth is prepared to lead the AI-driven global economy.

“Maharashtra is pioneering India’s AI revolution and will be the first state to establish an AI University. The formation of this taskforce is a crucial step towards fostering innovation, boosting research and development and creating a world-class Centre of Excellence and Innovation in AI, in collaboration with the Government of India,” Mr. Shelar said.

The task force has been asked to submit recommendations within one month on setting up Centres of Excellence and Innovation in Mumbai and across Maharashtra and to enhance AI-powered solutions for governance, industry and societal transformation. “The objective of this initiative is to foster AI research, technological advancements and prepare a future-ready workforce,” a government official said.