21st century India progressing at an incredible speed: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India’s rapid progress in the 21st century, emphasizing the country's potential to meet the global demand for skilled talent. Speaking at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, PM Modi stated, "21st century India is progressing at an incredible speed and scale. For many decades to come, India will remain a country with the world’s most young and skilled population. India has the potential to fulfill the world's demand for skilled talent."

During his address, PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to the Indian diaspora for their support and contributions, lauding their role in enhancing India's global reputation. "I feel very happy when I meet you all. I never forget the love and blessings I have received from you. Today, I also want to thank you all, because of you, I get a chance to hold my head high... In the last 10 years, I have met many world leaders, and they all appreciate the Indian diaspora in their respective countries. One big reason behind this is the social values you carry," he said.

PM Modi further emphasized India’s commitment to the welfare of its diaspora, stating, "We give great importance to your convenience and comfort. Your safety and welfare are our top priority. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations, no matter where they are. This is one of the guiding principles of India's foreign policy today."

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the state’s cultural heritage, describing Odisha as a hub of diverse traditions and emphasizing its contributions to India's classical arts like Odissi dance and Pattachitra paintings. "Odisha is a holistic hub of diversified cultures and historical excellence. Odissi is one of the oldest classical dance forms of India. The intricate art of Pattachitra continues to enchant the world," Majhi said. He also praised the "world-famous" handloom fabrics of Sambalpur and the state's natural beauty, adding, "Beyond heritage, Odisha is a treasure trove of natural beauty."

Earlier, PM Modi received a grand welcome from CM Majhi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as he arrived for the inauguration of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, held from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar, is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora, enabling them to interact with each other. The convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha.