21.67 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in June-2024

Hyderabad: As many as 21.67 lakh new employees have been added in June, 2024 under ESI scheme, as per provisional payroll data of ESIC released on Thursday.



Over 13,483 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in June, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers. Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 21.67 lakh employees added during the month, 10.58 lakh employees amounting to around 49 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 4.32 lakh in June, 2024. Besides, a total of 55 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI scheme in June which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.