21-year-old IIT Delhi student dies by suicide

New Delhi: A 21-year-old IIT Delhi student allegedly died by suicide,police said on Wednesday.

They said they have found no suicide note from the room but Kumar Yash, an M.Sc second year student from Jharkhand's Deoghar, was under psychiatric treatment and had visited the IIT Hospital on Tuesday as well. "On Tuesday, at about 11 pm, a PCR call regarding a suicide by an IIT student in Aravali Hostel Room Number -- D57 -- was received.

A staff was sent to the location immediately. The room was closed from inside but his friend and IIT staff broke the window to enter his room," a senior police officer said. His friend and the institute's staff cut the towels and brought him down, said the officer. "Kumar was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in an IIT ambulance. He was declared brought dead by the doctors there. The body has been preserved in the mortuary. Family members of the deceased have been informed. The hostel room where deceased died by suicide has been inspected by a mobile crime team," he added.

According to the police, no suicide note was found there but as per Kumar's medical health report card, he was under psychiatric treatment and had visited the IIT Hospital on Tuesday as well. "He was given treatment and has had an appointment with a psychiatrist on October 29. Statements of his friends have been recorded. No foul play has been suspected in this matter," said the officer, adding further inquest proceedings are underway.