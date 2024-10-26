20.74 lakh new workers enroll under ESI scheme in August-2024

Hyderabad: The provisional payroll data of ESIC revealed that 20.74 lakh new employees have been added in the month of August-2024, according to Ministry of Labour and Employment.

It further stated that as many as 28,917 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI scheme in August 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.

Further, the year on year analysis shows a growth of 6.80 per cent in net registrations compared to August-2023.Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 20.74 lakh employees added during the month, 9.89 lakh employees amounting to around 47.68 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 4.14 lakh in August, 2024. Besides, a total of 60 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in August which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.