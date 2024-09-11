 Top
2013 Patna serial blasts: HC commutes 4 convicts'' death sentence to 30 years in jail

Deccan Chronicle
11 Sep 2024 8:52 AM GMT
Patna: The Patna High Court on Wednesday commuted the capital punishment awarded to four convicts in the 2013 serial blasts case to 30 years of imprisonment. The explosions took place at the Gandhi Maidan during an election rally addressed by Narendra Modi, who was then the Gujarat chief minister and BJP's prime ministerial candidate.

A division bench headed by Justice Ashutosh Kumar also upheld the life imprisonment awarded to two other convicts by the Special NIA court.


