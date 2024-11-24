20 lakh women in Odisha benefit from Subhadra Yojana’s third phase

Bhubaneswar: Over 20 lakh women in Odisha received financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each as part of the first installment of the Subhadra Yojana's third phase.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed more than Rs 1,000 crore during a special programme in Sundargarh on Sunday.

With this latest phase, the scheme has now benefitted around 80 lakh women across the state. Subhadra Yojana, a flagship initiative of the BJP government in Odisha, aims to empower women financially and was a key promise in the party's election manifesto.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, September 17, 2024, the Subhadra Yojana provides each beneficiary Rs 10,000 annually in two installments.

The first installment is distributed on Rakhi Purnima, while the second is released on International Women’s Day, March 8.

The ambitious scheme has gained significant traction in the state, with its emphasis on improving women's financial independence and addressing their needs.

“The recent installment reinforces the state government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises and promoting gender equality through direct financial support to women. Women folks across the state are now so happy that they believe that with the Subhadra assistance they can meet their basic needs and support the education of their children. The government will try to extend Subhadra Yojana benefits to every deserving woman,” said CM Majhi.