2 toddlers strangled to death by mother in Pune

Mumbai: Pune police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old woman for the alleged murders of her two children, two-year-old daughter and one-year-old son. She also attacked her 36-year-old husband, who is a software engineer, while he was fast asleep. The injured husband was admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable. Prima facie investigations indicated that the incident was the fallout of a domestic dispute.

The shocking incident took place in Daund taluka of Pune district on Saturday morning. The victims have been identified as Shambhu Minde (1) and Piya Minde (3). Their mother Komal Minde allegedly strangled the children with a piece of cloth around 5.30 am at their residence in Swami Chincholi village. She also attacked her husband Duryodhan Abasaheb Minde with a sharp object, leaving him injured. The attack left him with severe head and neck injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Baramati, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The children’s bodies have been taken for post-mortem.

A police official said, “Our initial inquiry indicates that the incident was the fallout of some dispute between the woman and her husband. Further probe is on.”

The police have arrested Komal under the murder charges. According to some reports, the woman has claimed that she was fed up with her husband’s ill-treatment and harassment from her in-laws, which led her to take this drastic step.

The police said Duryodhan is a software engineer who works for a private company in the Kharadi area of Pune city.