2 Terror Suspects, Linked to a Bangladesh Outfit, Held in Bengal

The deployment includes ordinary police officers, the Special Task Force (STF) and the officers who have specialised knowledge in VVIP security. (Photo: AFP) The deployment includes ordinary police officers, the Special Task Force (STF) and the officers who have specialised knowledge in VVIP security. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: The special task force (STF) of the West Bengal Police detained two young terror suspects, linked to a Bangladesh-based outfit, from Nowda in Murshidabad district on Sunday night for questioning.

The step came following a tip off from the STF of Assam Police as part of its nationwide crackdown, Operation Praghat, on the subversive activities in the north eastern state.

The two are Sajibul Islam (24) of Durlabhpur and Mustakim Mondal (26) of Bhola-Gangadhari. Sajibul is the cousin of Saab Seikh, the India module head of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Saab was sent to India by ABT leadership to build terror modules in West Bengal, Assam and Kerala by radicalising young minds. He was arrested by the Assam Police STF from Kerala. The accused initially stayed at the house of Sajibul after entering India illegally.

Though Saab is originally a Bangladeshi, his name was later found enrolled in the voter lists at two different places in Murshidabad. The district administration dropped his name from the voters lists on Monday.

Mustakim was caught for his links to Saab. He is a class 9 dropout. The West Bengal Police STF also detained a third suspect for questioning but his name is yet to be known.

Recently two terror suspects, Minarul Sheikh and Mohammad Abbas were arrested by the Assam Police STF from Hariharpara in Murshidabad. Both had links with ABT.