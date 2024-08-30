2 men booked for abetment of suicide after 2 Dalit girls kill self in UP

Farrukhabad (UP): Two men have been booked here on the charge of abetment of suicide after two Dalit girls, aged 15 and 18, hanged themselves, police said on Friday. Their bodies were found hanging in an orchard on Tuesday, they said.



The men were booked under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday following a complaint from the girl's family members, Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi said.

"The accused are in police custody and will be put under arrest after questioning," he said. Police said the girls left their homes around 10 pm on August 26 to visit a nearby temple on the occasion of Janmashtami but did not return.

After their bodies were found, a panel of doctors was formed to conduct the postmorterm. "Police investigation findings correlate with the postmortem report that the girls committed suicide. No injury marks have been found on the bodies," Priyadarshi had said on Wednesday.