2 killed as train hits motorcycles at closed crossing in Odisha

Rourkela: Two persons were killed as a train hit their motorcycles when they were trying to cross railway tracks in Odisha's Sundargarh district even as the level crossing was closed, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Kalunga around 9.30 pm on Tuesday when four persons were travelling on three motorcycles.

They crossed the closed barrier with their motorcycles and were hit by the incoming train. While one of them died on the spot, another person died while undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), police said.

One of the deceased was identified as Pankaj Sharma (34), a native of Himachal Pradesh, while the identity of the other deceased has not been established yet, they said.

"We heard that two other people were injured in the accident. However, we are yet to locate and identify them," a police officer said.

The deceased persons were working at a private steel factory in Rourkela, he said.

The three motorcycles were severely damaged in the accident, he added.�