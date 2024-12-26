2 Killed, 1 Injured as Masked Men Open Fire Outside Gym in Haryana

Two men were killed, and another was critically injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on them in Haryana's Yamunanagar on Thursday evening, police said. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred in Lakha Singh Khedi and has since gone viral on social media.

According to the footage, the victims were exiting a gym and approaching their vehicle when 4-5 masked attackers arrived on motorcycles and opened fire indiscriminately. The shooters fired multiple rounds at close range before fleeing the scene, leaving the victims critically injured.

Police confirmed that two of the men succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while the third victim remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The deceased, both believed to be in their mid-30s, have not yet been publicly identified.

Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa stated, "We are investigating the case and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers. The motive behind the killings is still unclear."

Locals in the area expressed shock and fear over the violent attack, calling for increased police presence and security measures to ensure public safety.

Authorities have registered a case of murder and attempted murder and formed special teams to track down the perpetrators. Police are also questioning witnesses and probing potential leads, including personal enmity or gang-related rivalry, as possible motives for the attack.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern over rising crime in the region, with calls for swift action to bring the culprits to justice. Further updates on the investigation are awaited.