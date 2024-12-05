2 cops hurt in grenade blast at a drill

Berhampore: Two cops were injured in a hand grenade explosion during a training session in Murshidabad of West Bengal on Thursday.

According to sources, around 150 cops had gathered for their training in the morning at a ground on the office premises of Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jangipur police district Ananda Roy.

Sources revealed that the exercise was aimed at training the cops about how to throw hand-grenades to combat any incident of violence.

During the drill, Tapu Roy, an assistant sub inspector (ASI), removed the pin from a grenade when his turn came. The grenade however exploded when he was about to throw it.

He suffered chest injuries. Abu Bakkar, a constable, was standing close to the ASI. He also suffered injuries in hands. The training was stopped immediately.

The injured cops were rescued by their colleagues and were admitted at Jangipur Hospital. The ASI was later shifted to a private hospital in Durgapur for better treatment.

The SP said that two cops were hurt during the training and have been under treatment. Their condition is stable, he added.