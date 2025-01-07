2 Cases of HMPV Reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra has become the fourth state in the country to report a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) case after Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, as two suspected virus infection cases have been reported from Nagpur on Tuesday. Two children, aged seven and 13, tested positive for HMPV at a private hospital in Nagpur. Both these children had coughs and fevers.

The cases came to light when the two children, suffering from persistent respiratory symptoms, were taken to a private hospital in Nagpur. Tests conducted on January 3 confirmed HMPV infection in both children. However, the children did not require hospitalisation as they are being treated at home and their condition is currently stable.

Shashikant Shambharkar, Deputy Director of Health, said that the records of both of these suspected patients are being sent to AIIMS Nagpur for examination.

Amidst the discovery of two suspected cases of the HMPV virus in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the state government’s preparedness for the HPMV. State Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif said that there is no need to panic, but children and elderly with co-morbid conditions need to stay alert. The minister has appealed to the citizens to follow the guidelines and create awareness about this disease among people.

Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar also said both cases were “mild in nature” and the virus was “not alarming”. He reiterated that the virus was neither new nor dangerous and asked people not to panic. He also ruled out precautionary measures of patient isolation.

“HMPV is a mild disease with symptoms and has existed across the world, including in India, for a long time and it is less dangerous. However, children, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems are more vulnerable to the virus. With proper treatment, the virus can be treated and we are also looking to draw out plans to prevent the spread. All we require is to take precautions and create awareness,” Mr.Abitkar said.

The Maharashtra Health Department on Monday issued an advisory asking the district administration to keep vigil while stepping up surveillance of patients with cold and cough. In the advisory, the Maharashtra government urged people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

The state government asked people to wash their hands frequently with soap and avoid crowded public places if they exhibit symptoms like fever, cough, or breathing difficulties.

According to Health department officials, HMPV has existed in India since 2001. The virus has garnered attention in recent days with reports of an alleged surge in cases in China. However, a Joint Monitoring Group of experts keeping a tab on the virus has said the prevalence is not unnatural.

India has so far reported seven HMPV cases in India, of which two cases have been reported in Bengaluru, Nagpur and Tamil Nadu, while one case has been identified in Ahmedabad.