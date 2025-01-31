1st time in 10-yr no foreign ‘mischief’ before a session: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday taking a swipe at the Opposition parties said it was the first time since 2014 when no attempt from abroad was made to stoke trouble in India before the start of a session.



The Prime Minister’s remarks referred to the House proceedings disrupted by the Opposition parties in the last sessions over the Hindenburg report, the Pegasus spyware case and others. Expressing hope that the Budget Session will meet the nation’s aspirations, the Prime Minister said “I have been observing for 10 years, since 2014, that before every session people used to sit ready to create mischief, and here there is no dearth of people who fan it. This is the first session I am seeing after the last 10 years in which there was no spark from any foreign corner.”The Prime Minister’s remarks referred to the House proceedings disrupted by the Opposition parties in the last sessions over the Hindenburg report, the Pegasus spyware case and others.

A day before tabling the first full-fledged Budget on Saturday in his third term, Modi said, “Today, at the start of the Budget Session, it was customary to remember “Goddess Lakshmi”, who bestows wisdom, prosperity and welfare, and he prayed to Goddess Lakshmi for her special blessings on every poor and middle-class community in the country”.

Noting that India has completed 75 years of its Republic, a matter of immense pride for every citizen, Modi emphasised that this achievement holds a special place in the democratic world, showcasing India’s strength and significance.

Modi said the Budget Session will instil new confidence and energy, and that in its third term, his government was moving in “mission mode” towards comprehensive development, be it geographically, socially, or economically. He highlighted that innovation, inclusion, and investment have consistently been the foundation of the country’s economic roadmap. He said several historic Bills and proposals will be discussed in this session, leading to laws that will strengthen the nation.

He further emphasised the importance of re-establishing the dignity of women, ensuring equal rights for every woman, free from religious and sectarian differences. He said significant decisions will be made in this session to achieve this goal.

Emphasising India was a young nation with immense youth power, the Prime Minister said young people aged 20-25 today will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India when they reach the age of 45-50. “They will be in key positions in policy-making and will proudly lead a developed India into the next century,” he said, stressing that the efforts to fulfil the resolution of a developed India will be a significant gift for the current teenage and young generation.



