New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru did not favour changing January 26 as the date for India's new Constitution to come into effect despite concerns about the day being considered inauspicious, as a 1949 letter to Rajendra Prasad shows, offering a glimpse into the moments leading up to the adoption of the document, marked every year on November 26 as Constitution Day.

In a letter accessed by PTI, dated September 27, 1949, the first prime minister of independent India told Prasad that he had no faith in astrology and did not favour deciding national programmes on its basis. He was responding to concerns that January 26 was considered inauspicious for the inauguration of the new Constitution.

Prasad, who was then president of the Constituent Assembly, had written to Nehru two days earlier, enclosing a letter from an unidentified person who suggested that another date be considered.

In his letter, Nehru said, "I am afraid I have no faith in astrology and certainly I should not like to fix up national programmes in accordance with the dictates of astrologers."

Prasad, in his letter to Nehru, said, "When we act not in an individual capacity but as representatives of millions and millions of men and women who have that faith, it may be improper not to consider their feelings in the matter."

In his letter from Pilani in Rajasthan, Prasad recalled that August 15, 1947 had been fixed as the date for the transfer of power without consulting astrologers. Some had described it as inauspicious and predicted trouble, but their views had not been considered.