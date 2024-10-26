19-year-old pregnant girl killed by boyfriend over marriage pressure

New Delhi: A tragic incident has come to light in New Delhi, where a 19-year-old pregnant girl named Sonia was allegedly killed and buried by her boyfriend, Saleem, along with two accomplices, Pankaj and Sohit, in Haryana’s Rohtak district. Sonia, who was reportedly seven months pregnant, wanted to marry Saleem and keep their child, but he was unwilling, which seems to have led to the tragic crime.

Saleem, who had been using the alias "Sanju," was arrested following a missing person report filed by Sonia's family on October 23. The investigation uncovered Sonia's body in a four-foot-deep pit in Madina village, Rohtak, with multiple injuries, including marks from sharp weapons, indicating a brutal assault.

Sonia’s brother stated that she had been in a relationship with Saleem for about a year. On October 21, Saleem, accompanied by Pankaj and Sohit, reportedly picked her up, drove to Rohtak, and strangled her after drinking alcohol. To ensure her death, they allegedly used a mobile charger cord to strangle her again before burying her.

When Sonia’s family tried contacting her, Saleem claimed she didn’t want to speak to them. However, during a call, Sonia’s brother-in-law reportedly overheard someone say, "Dig the pit deeper," raising suspicion. Concerned, the family approached the police, who initially showed reluctance but began investigating after hearing about the suspicious conversation. The case has led to the arrest of two suspects, with further investigations ongoing.







