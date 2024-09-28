 Top
Home » Nation

17 Bangladeshis apprehended in Assam for entering India illegally, sent back: CM

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
28 Sep 2024 9:06 AM GMT
17 Bangladeshis apprehended in Assam for entering India illegally, sent back: CM
x
Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma the meeting at Warangal on Sunday. (DC Image)Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma the meeting at Warangal on Sunday. (DC Image)

Guwahati: Seventeen Bangladeshis, including eight children, were sent back on Saturday after they were apprehended in Assam for allegedly entering India illegally, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Taking firm stance against infiltration, @assampolice pushed back 9 Bangladeshis and 8 children across the border in the wee hours today," he said in a post on X, sharing a photo of the illegal immigrants.
Around 100 people have so far been apprehended in the state for illegally entering the country following turmoil in Bangladesh, and sent back, officials said.



Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick