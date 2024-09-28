17 'Bangladeshi' infiltrators including nine children pushed back from Assam

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Assam police pushed back 17 Bangladeshi nationals including eight children across the border on Saturday morning.



Mr Sarma said,” Taking a firm stance against infiltration, Assam Police pushed back nine Bangladeshis and eight children across the border in the wee hours today.”

In a social media post Mr Sarma also informed that on September 5, the authorities apprehended five Bangladeshis who were trying to enter Assam’s Karimganj district illegally.

He further said, “Maintaining alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice managed to identify and push back Bangladeshi nationals at 00:40 hours.”

It is significant that the BSF has intensified its vigil along the India-Bangla border in the northeast following the recent turmoil in Bangladesh, which witnessed the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The Assam DGP G P Singh also reiterated that Assam Police was also on high alert along the border to ensure that no person could enter the state illegally.

Security sources said that the central government has also given instructions that any refugees should not be allowed to enter India in the backdrop of the unrest in Bangladesh.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) has been manning the 92-km India-Bangladesh border along the Karimganj district of Assam where vigil has been stepped up.

Security has been tightened not only by the BSF but also by Assam Police personnel, taking guard as the second line of defence.

With high alert signs in place, 16 Battalion BSF has intensified its round-the-clock guard. Night patrolling has been intensified and the land port of Sutarkandi for trade and business between India and Bangladesh, has also been closed.