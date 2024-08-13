161 functionaries of MW&CD from India invited as special guests to witness I-D ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 78th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2024. He will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

As many as 161 field functionaries from the States and Union Territories (UTs), which are implementing different schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MW&CD), along with their spouses/companions’ have been invited from all States and UTs across the country to be a part of the celebrations at Red Fort as special guests at the ceremony.

Selected women workers of Anganwadis, Sakhi One-Stop Centres, Sankalp, Hubs for Empowerment of Women, Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Units have been invited as special guests.

These workers have been invited in recognition of their efforts towards empowering women and children from across the country and ensuring last-mile delivery of essential services. The invited field functionaries will be accompanied by 133 spouse/companions who will also be part of the ceremony.

The special guests, along with their spouses or companions, will visit important destinations in New Delhi like the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Kartavya Path and other important monuments on August 14, 2024.

A special interactive program of the special guests with the Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur and Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development is being organized at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi tomorrow.