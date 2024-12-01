16-year-old girl raped in Ujjain, 2 held

Ujjain: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a car in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, following which two of the three accused were arrested, a police official said on Sunday.The girl had come in contact with the main accused, a resident of Shajapur district, during a marriage ceremony and the two had stayed in touch over phone and had met two-three times in the past five months, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma told PTI.

"She went in the accused's car when he called her on Friday. She told us she had been sexually assaulted by him. He was arrested along with one of his two associates. No injuries were found on her during medical examination and further action will be based on her statement to be recorded in court," the official said.

Hitting out at the Mohan Yadav government, the MP Congress in a post on X said, "A brutal incident of gang rape of a minor is committed in the Chief Minister's hometown. The accused left the victim outside the medical college and ran away. The Chief Minister is not even able to manage his own city, let alone the state."

Ujjain is the home district of CM Yadav, who holds the home portfolio.