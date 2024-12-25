16-year-old girl gang-raped in UP's Ballia, accused arrested

 Top
25 Dec 2024 4:24 PM IST
16-year-old girl gang-raped in UPs Ballia, accused arrested
Ballia:�A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said. According to police, the incident occurred late on Tuesday night when the victim left home in an auto-rickshaw after a dispute in the family.

Mantu Yadav (19) and Amit Prajapati (22) allegedly lured the girl and raped her.
Based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Rakesh Singh confirmed the incident and said, "Both accused, Mantu Yadav and Amit Prajapati, were arrested on Wednesday. Further investigation is underway."�
