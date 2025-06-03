16 Naxals Surrender Before Police In Bastar

Raipur: Sixteen Naxals, including six carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 25 lakh, surrendered before police in the district headquarters of Sukma in south Bastar of Chhattisgarh.

According to Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran Chavan, of them nine surrendered ultras hail from Kerlapenda village making the panchayat Naxa-free, and thus, eligible for development projects of Rs one crore as per the new scheme of the state government.

Kerlapenda under Chintalnar police station is the second panchayat to be declared Naxal-free after Badesetta in Sukma district.

Chintalnar had shot into limelight when a CRPF party was ambushed by Maoists on April six, 2010, leading to massacre of 76 jawans.

Among those surrendered, Rita alias Dodi Sukki (36), a member of Central Regional Committee (CRC) company number two of Maoists, and Rahul Panem (18), a party member within people’s liberation guerrilla army (PLGA) battalion number one of Naxals, carried a reward of Rs eight lakh each, Mr. Chavan said.

Besides, Lekam Lakhma (28) carried a bounty of Rs three lakh, while three other surrendered cadres had a bounty of Rs two lakh each on them.

As per the ‘Elvad Panchayat Yojana’ of the Chhattisgarh government, a village will be provided an incentive of Rs one crore for development works.

The scheme has been introduced under the new Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/ Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy- 2025.