16 More Chinese Metro Coaches Reach Kolkata

Kolkata: Another batch of Dalian coaches from China for the Kolkata Metro Railway has arrived in the city. On Tuesday, a ship, MV Spring Shine, berthed at Netaji Subhas Dock at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) with 16 Metro coaches along with their spares for delivery.

The coaches, being handled and stevedored by M/s T.P. Roy Choudhury, will leave via the railway tracks of Kolkata Dock System of SMPK for induction to the metro railway fleet. SMPK chairman Rathendra Raman said, “The arrival of metro coaches at SMPK is not just a port operation—it is a reflection of our nation’s resolve towards building a New India.”

He added, “The Kolkata Metro has been an integral part of the city’s growth story and today’s facilitation by SMP Kolkata is a proud contribution to its continued expansion. I congratulate Metro Railway, Kolkata, on this development, and extend my heartfelt appreciation to the SMPK team and our trade partners for their dedication in ensuring smooth and efficient handling of the consignment.”

So far, the KDS has handled 48 metro coaches that were manufactured by Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co. in China and were shipped by MV Spring Shine, Spring Mota and Galaxy Glory from Dalian Port. These coaches, imported by Eastern Railway, were directly placed on railway tracks for hauling by locomotive engine after the unloading at the port here.