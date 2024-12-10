15-Year-Old Drowns, Three Missing in Murudeshwar Beach Incident

Karwar: A 15-year-old girl drowned, and three other students went missing at Murudeshwar beach, located about 15 km from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, on Tuesday evening.

Police told Deccan Chronicle that the deceased, identified as Shravanthi (15), was a student of Morarji Desai Residential School in Mulbagal of Kolar district. The missing students have been identified as Deeksha (15), Lavanya (15), and Vandana (15), all from the same school.

A search operation is underway, with local authorities and rescue teams making concerted efforts to locate the missing students.

Three other students—Yashodha (15), Veekshana (15), and Lipika (15)—were rescued after struggling in the water and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. They are reported to be stable.

The tragedy unfolded when a group of about 57 people, including 46 students and six teachers, arrived at Murudeshwar on a school trip. While some students ventured into the sea for a swim, strong currents swept them away, leading to the incident.

The Murudeshwar police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.