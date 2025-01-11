15-year-old boy injured after man opens fire in Delhi

New Delhi:�A 15-year-old boy was injured after a man allegedly opened fire in northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. Police said that they received information about a firing incident in B-Block of Welcome area on Saturday.

A police team reached the spot and found that the victim's father had already taken him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, officials said. The complainant alleged that on Friday around 11.30 pm while he was standing in the street, the accused came and started abusing him.

When he objected, the accused fired at him, hitting his right leg, a senior police officer said. The victim fell collapsed on the ground after sustaining a bullet wound. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and nab the culprit, the police added.�